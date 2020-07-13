1/1
Barbara Paynter-Lamb
ADA — Barbara Nicole "Nikki" Paynter-Lamb, age 30, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System.

She was born on May 31, 1990, in Maryland. On May 22, 2020, Nikki married Ryan Lamb of Lima.

Nikki is also survived by her parents: Rick and Denise (Bontz) D'Arca; three sons: Daniel "Kyran" Metzger, Joshua Lynch, Jr., and Tyler Shelton; two daughters: Kaitlyn and Kourtney Metzger; a step-daughter: Haley Lamb; and a brother: Paul D'Arca.

She was preceded in death by a brother: Anthony D'Arca.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
