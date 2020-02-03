LIMA — Barbara D. "Barb" Pryor, 73, of Lima passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on November 4, 1946 in Kenton, OH to Richard Dean Sturgis and Ruth (Anderson) Nicely, who both preceded her in death. On August 5, 1988, she married Murrell Pryor, who survives in Lima.

Barb was a retired nurse and spent the last years of her career in pediatric home health care. She had a great love for animals and rescued many throughout her life. She was a mother figure to everyone and always had just the right answer to all of life's hard questions.

She loved spending time with her family, reading, eating good food and sitting on the porch watching the birds while enjoying a nice cold Snapple.

Surviving in addition to her husband Murrell Pryor are her son Scott (Cheyenne) Davenport of Lima; her daughter Jameen "Jamie" (Scott) Tenney of Lima; her step-sons Murrell Pryor, Jr. of Illinois, Calvin Pryor of Spencerville, Everett Pryor of Lima, Khayree Saeed of Nevada and Kenyatta Pryor of Findlay; her step-daughter Angela VanBuskirk of Lima; her seventeen grandchildren; her nineteen great-grandchildren; her brother Thomas (Becky) Sturgis of Tennessee; her sister Sharon Stoops of Springfield, OH.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL, with funeral services immediately following at 1:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

