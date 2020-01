LIMA — Barbara S. "Barb" Daley, age 86, passed away at 12:40 am Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Lima Convalescent Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 240 West Robb Ave., Lima, Ohio 45801. Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 pm Monday, January 13, at CHILES – LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATIN SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.