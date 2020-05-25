Barbara Schreiber
OTTAWA — Barbara Schreiber, 75, of Ottawa, died 1:45 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora. She was born February 24, 1945 in Lima to the late Nelson and Helen (Hutchison) Kreinbrink. On September 22, 2001 she married Gary Schreiber, he survives in Ottawa. Barbara is also survived by three step-children: Mike (Brenda) Schreiber of Dubuque, IA, Peggy (Chris) Ackerman of Columbus and Angie (Jeff) Shear of Powell; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters: Sundra Bateman and Bonnie Turner both of Ottawa; and two brothers: John Simmons of OR and Dave Simmons of FL. She is also preceded in death by a brother, Joe Simmons. Barbara loved watching soap operas, playing Yahtzee and adult coloring books. She was a member of Faith Assembly of Believers Church, Ottawa. Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.co

