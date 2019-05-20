PANDORA — Barbara Ann Schutz, 81, passed away May 18, 2019 at her residence. Barbara was born August 25, 1937 in Lima, Ohio to the late Frank and Inez (Regedanz) Stedke. On September 22, 1962 she married Milton Schutz who preceded her in death on November 17, 2016.

Barb graduated from Shawnee High School and Capital University. She worked as a registered nurse and taught O.B. classes at Lima Memorial Hospital and later worked at Bluffton Community Hospital. Barb enjoyed stamp collecting, fishing, hunting, flowers, gardening, watching and feeding the birds and stitching. She was an American Legion Auxiliary member.

Survivors include three children, John (Marcia) Schutz of Pandora, Jennifer (Dennis) Higley of Leipsic, Jason (Margret) Schutz of Pandora; eight grandchildren, Marissa Schutz, Andrew (Kaylin) Schutz, Sarah Schutz, Jacob Schutz, Landon Schutz, Lindy Schutz, Aaron Higley, Mark Higley; and three brothers, John (Jan) Stedke of Buckland, Jim (Marlene) Stedke of Wapakoneta, Rich (Margaret Gurba) Stedke of Lima.

Barb was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Higley.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Pandora. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund or to the .

