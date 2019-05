PANDORA — Barbara Ann Schutz, 81, died May 18, 2019, at her residence.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. May 29 at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Jim King will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. May 22 at the funeral home.