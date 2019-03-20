KALIDA — Barbara Ann (Moening) Sehlhorst, 61, of Kalida, passed away at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 surrounded by her family in her home. She was born on March 28, 1957 to Phyllis (Webken) Moening and the late John Kenneth (J.K.) Moening. Her mother survives in Kalida. On September 11, 1976 she married her High School sweetheart, Joseph B. Sehlhorst and they were married for 42 years.

Barb is survived by three children Jill (Jeremy) Higgins of Columbus, Jody (Kelly) Sehlhorst of Kalida, and Jina (Nick) Michel of Kalida; five grandchildren, Brooklyn Higgins, Grant Sehlhorst, Lexi Sehlhorst, Easton Michel, Brynleigh Michel, and two step-grandchildren Collin Higgins and Jackson Higgins. Siblings surviving are Ron (Joan) Moening of Forest; Linda (Steve) Nienberg of Ottawa; Paul Moening, Leonard Moening, Marilyn Sehlhorst, all of Kalida; Kathy (John) Leap of Ottawa; Patty (Dale) Winkle of Kalida.

She is preceded in death by her brother Steve Moening.

Barb was a retired phlebotomist at Ottawa Medical and Diagnostic Center in Ottawa and was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida. She was also a member of Iota Omega Chapter of Phi Beta Psi Sorority.

Her greatest love and passion was spending time with her grandchildren and family. She also loved spending time at the lake boating, taking golf cart rides with the grandkids and watching all of their sporting events.

The funeral mass will be 10:30 am, Friday March 22nd, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kalida with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 21st from 2-8 p.m. with a scripture service at 1:45 p.m. at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Putnam County Homecare and Hospice.