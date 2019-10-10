LIMA — Barbara Stawarski, age 82, joined the angels at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Elmcroft Assisted Living Center in Lima as she held the hand of the love of her life, Ernest.

Barbara was born on June 21, 1937, in Pekin IL, to the late Earl and Ruth (Corbett) Nielsen. On May 5, 1956, she married Ernest Stawarski, who survives in Elida. The loving couple were known as Bert and Ernie enjoying 63 years of marriage; knowing and loving each other for 65 years.

She is survived by her husband, daughter Ann Marie Stawarski-Shortt of Wapakoneta, son Alan (Peggy) Stawarski of Lima, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat Webster. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister June Jerome.

Son, Alan, loved his mother so, and has kept every note she wrote him from years back. Daughter, Ann, shared with the family wishes her mother shared with her years ago. Barb is at peace and the family feels her loving arms around them, smiling and proud. She is loved and will be missed; but will never be forgotten.

Barbara worked as a medical assistant. She volunteered at St. Rita's Hospital for 7 years and also was a volunteer probation officer. She was a member of New Creation Lutheran Church and sang in the "Tunedusters" barbershop chorus. Barbara played the piano and violin. She loved animals, especially cats.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the loving caretakers at Elmcroft Assisted Living Center and Bridge Home Health & Hospice.

A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at New Creation Lutheran Church in Elida. Rev. Todd Cosart will officiate. Burial of ashes will be at Woodlawn Cemetery beginning at 2:00 p.m. the same day.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice in Findlay OH, Deb's Dogs, or New Creation Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .