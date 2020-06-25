Barbara Young
1939 - 2020
ELIDA — Barbara S. Young, 81, of Elida, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 of cardiac arrest at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, with her children by her side.

She was born in Hueysville, Floyd County, KY on June 19, 1939 to Tom and Clara Whittaker Patton who are deceased. The family moved to Ohio April 11, 1945. She married Darrell Young on December 13, 1958, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Elida High School and also graduated as a Dental Assistant from a school in Angola, Indiana. She worked for Ohio Power and Common Pleas Court as a receptionist. She then worked at Ohio Workers Comp. from which she retired.

She is survived by two children: Marcus Young and Constance Sue Saikley of Elida, two grandchildren: Cameron Saikley and Morgan Saikley of Sarasota, FL, two sisters: Maedene (Don) Holmes of Lima, and Dora Schimmoeller of Celina, and also one step-sister and four step-brothers of Indiana, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her step-father M. Stanley Gibson, brothers: James (Pat D.) Patton, Marvin (Patricia D.) Patton, and Vernon Patton, one sister Doris Davidson, in-laws: Woodrow and Wilma Young, and brother-in-law Nile (Christine) Young.

Her family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Delphos, OH. Pastor Jim Fletcher will officiate. The family request casual attire.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elida Fire & Rescue or donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
