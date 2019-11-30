COLUMBUS — Barney Lancon Sanchez, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Elgin, Texas to Antonio and Gladys Sanchez.

Barney's life was filled with service to his country, community, his family and friends. He retired after 20 years of service to his country from the United States Air Force where he served as an Air Marshal. He was a Vietnam veteran. After the military, he proudly continued his service by becoming a deputy for the Allen County Sheriff's department. He also worked for General Dynamics for several years. He believed the spirit of service is the heart of humanity. He will be remembered for his caring presence, a warm sense of humor, and his deep love for his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Carla (Christopher) Caruthers, Debi (Jerry) Nickles; his sister, Maria (Charles) Griffith and brother, Jesse Sanchez. He will be missed by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, and long time, dear friends, Mary Kotsaris and Irene Smith.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Anthony; his sister and three brothers, Virginia, Jose, Charles, and Rudy.

Visitation is planned for 9:00 - 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 7 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville, followed by an 11:00 a.m., Mass of Christian burial at St. John's Catholic Church, Lima. Military funeral honors and the committal service will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Barney's wishes were for any contributions to be made to the Children's Hospital of Columbus or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com