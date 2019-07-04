LIMA — Barry Thomas Kidwell, 65, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on July 2, 2019, at 11:00 pm, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

Barry was born March 25, 1954 in Mansfield, Ohio to Thomas Kidwell and Evelyn (Jordan) Kidwell, both of whom preceded him in death.

Barry was loved and will be sorely missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him. He spent thirty years working as a math teacher at Lima Senior High School, and to him, everything was a math problem. He enjoyed fishing and boating. He was always happy to be on the water and surrounded by his family. He was a devoted father and a dedicated grandparent. He treasured the time that he would spend with his grandkids and he would never miss one of their sporting events. He was known for lovingly giving his sons-in-law a hard time, and he was famous for his one-liners. His family was his world, and the loved ones that he left behind are a testament to the amazing man that Barry was.

Survivors include: his daughters, Lauren (Tony) Cumella and Jessie Kidwell (Zac Wilson); his sisters, Jacqueline Johnson, Jeanette (Todd) Laser, and Jody (Jesse) Underwood; his grandchildren, Ava Catlett, Dylan Wilson, Vincent Cumella, and Leo Cumella; his beloved friend, Nancy; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will take place from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 7 at the CHILES-LAMAN SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

A private burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

