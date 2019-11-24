GOMER —Barry L. Walters, age 60, passed away November 23, 2019, at 12:12 pm, at his residence. Barry was born March 13, 1959, in Lima, OH, to Philip D. and Anne G. (Davis) Walters who preceded him in death.

Barry was a 1977 graduate of Elida High School and also a 1980 graduate of Lima Technical College where he earned an Electronical Engineering degree. Barry was formerly employed by American Electric Power for 19 years. He then took a position as a truck driver with Schneider Trucking and was currently working with Lazer Spot Trucking Company. Barry was also working as a self-employed real estate investor. Some of Barry's interests include: fishing, gardening, making noodles, watching OSU, driving his mustang and most of all spending time with his granddaughters.

Barry is survived by his son, Kent (Amber) Walters of Gomer, OH, 2 granddaughters: Livija Walters and Eleanor Walters, a sister, Lori A. Steiner of Elida, OH, a brother, David (Peg) Walters of Waynesfield, OH, an aunt, Linda Walters of Lima, OH and his former spouse, Laura K. Walters-Hastings of Lima, OH. He was preceded in death by his son, Taylor J. Walters.

There will be a funeral service held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12 noon at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Mark Walls. Burial will be in Pike Run Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Friday from 10 am until 12 noon at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com