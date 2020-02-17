LIMA — Funeral Services for Basil Ward, 87, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Kenny Rader officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Lee Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at the funeral home.

Basil died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Lima Convalescent Home. He was born on March 10, 1932 in Hepburn to the late, Orville Guy and Allie (Clark) Ward. On September 17, 1955 he married Nancy Marie Justice and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2018.

Basil is survived by sons; Glenn (Rebecca) Ward of Camarillo, CA. Gary (Jamie) Ward of Lafayette. Grandchildren; Michaela (Quejue Nimley) Ward of Columbus, Elizabeth (Josh) White of Camarillo, CA. Veronica (Frank Rodrigues) Ward of Camarillo, CA. and Jessie (Joe) Morrison of Lima. Step Grandson; Brandon (Deanna) Jordan of Plain City. Great Grandsons; Matthew and Micah White of Camarillo, CA. Great Granddaughter; Lucy Rodrigues of Camarillo, CA and step grandsons; Tucker Jordan of Plain City and Cove Day. One sister; Florence Burkholder.

He was preceded in death by Thelma Montgomery, Phillis Edelbrock, Orville Ward, Jerry Ward, Helen Woodward, Leticia Mae Ward and Darlene Joy Ward.

Basil was a graduate of Kenton High School, class of 1951. After graduating Basil, entered the U.S. Navy where he served on the U.S.S. Baswell during the Korean Conflict. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran.

He retired from BP oil refinery in Lima after 25 years, as a control operator and was a member of Roulsculp Church of Christ in Lima, Ohio.

