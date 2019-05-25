PANDORA — Beata Bee Lackey, 91, died on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora.

Beata was born on April 12, 1928, to Earl F. and Beatrice (Purnell) Smith in Lima, Ohio. They both preceded her in death. On June 26, 1948, she married William J Lackey who preceded her in death on December 16, 2007.

Beata is survived by son Craig Lackey of Cairo, Ohio, daughter Lisa Hyland of Lima, Ohio, and two sisters; Kirsten Money of San Diego, California and Carol Sue (Dean) Litten of Findlay, Ohio and one brother, Robert (Sandra) Smith of Des Moines, Iowa. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Joseph (Jordan) Lackey, Missy (Nate) Garlock, and Jake (Sarah) Hyland, and six great-grandchildren; Ava Lackey, Thayer Lackey, Michael Garlock, Leo Garlock, JP Garlock, and Jaxon Garlock. Beata was preceded in death by son Steven Lackey and son-in-law Gilbert Hyland.

A graduate of Columbus Grove class of 1946, Beata retired as postmaster of the Cairo Post Office in 1996. She was an organist at Cairo United Methodist Church and was active in the Women's Society. Beata was one of the founding members of the "Round Table" group at Biggie's Coast to Coast in Cairo.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, and from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Friday, May 31, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31, at 11:00 a.m. at Hartman Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Klausing presiding. Burial to follow service at Cairo Eastside Cemetery near Cairo, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cairo United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.