LIMA — Beauford L. Chess, age 84, passed away at 5:20 am Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Van Crest of Ada.

Beauford was born April 6, 1936 in Mercer County, WV to the late Arthur L. and Lola (Steele) Chess. In November 1962 he married Barbara (Lovell) Chess who preceded him in death in January of 1968.

Beauford retired from Scot Lads Food in 1995 and proudly served in the United States Army. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt. He especially loved his two cats, Jake and Kitty.

He is survived by a sister-in-law, Ann L. Chess of Lima; close friends, Mark and Colleen Hefner of Lima and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife he is preceded in death by three brothers, Claude and his wife Myrtle Chess, Daymon Chess, Jimmy Chess and a sister, Stella Cuff.

Funeral services will begin at 3:00 PM Sunday, November 22, 2020, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor Rich Biclawski will officiate the service.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 3:00 pm, prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, November 23, in Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the United States Army and the VFW #1275.

Memorial contributions may be made to Van Crest of Ada, 600 W. North Ave., Ada, Ohio 45810. or LaFayette Jackson Rescue Squad, 215 E. Sugar Street, LaFayette, Ohio 45854.

