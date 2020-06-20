COLUMBUS — Benjamin "Ben" E. Rager, age 70, passed away at 11:56 pm Friday, June 19, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at CHILES – LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Jim Wilder will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Pike Run Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12:00 – 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 24, prior to the funeral at the funeral home.