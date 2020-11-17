LIMA — Ben S. Trees, 68, passed away November 15, 2020, at 3:00 am, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

Ben was born September 16, 1952 in Georgetown, OH, to Mark and Marilou (Bulow) Trees who both preceded him in death. On August 29, 1975 he married Karen L. (Andrews) Trees who survives in Lima, OH.

Ben graduated from Felicity - Franklin High School in 1971. He then graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a bachelors degree in Industrial Arts - Education. Ben was a carpenter at HGC Construction and retired after twenty five years of service. Some of his hobbies included woodworking, hunting, archery and four wheeling. He was a member of Golden Hawks Archery Club, Moscow Lodge #135 F & AM. Ben was a past member of forty years at Moscow Lodge and the Cincinnati Chapter of the Scottish Rite.

Ben is survived by his wife, Karen L. Trees of Lima, OH, children, Sherry Trees of Lima, OH, Mark Trees of Florence, KY, Daniel Trees of Tamarac, FL, sister, Jenny (John) Clark of Moscow, OH, granddaughter, Kirsten Carl of Lima, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Helen (George) Luckett, and Joyce Trees.

A Memorial Service will be held in Clermont County, Ohio, next spring due to Covid - 19.

