LIMA — Benjamin Edward "Ben" Cross, age 85, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday afternoon, November 29th surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with Alzheimer / Dementia. He was born at home in Lima on January 11, 1935 to Clarence Walter and Lesta Lena Cross.

He is survived by his best friend and love of his life, Shirley Mae (Taylor) Cross. They were married for 63 years. He was a devoted husband and proud father of three children. The surprise of his life came when Shirley gave birth to twin girls, Keanna (Dennis) McNamara and Jeanna (Frances Springer) Bakies. Great joy came again a few years later at the birth of his son, Douglas (Ann) Cross. He was a loving Grandpa and will be greatly missed by eight grandchildren, Pam (Jon) Cottrell, Amber Acheson, Danielle (Zak) King, Joseph (Teri) Bakies III, Jason Bakies, Jill Bakies Lewis, Benjamin Cross, Nicole (Kevin) Zapp; and eight wonderful great grandsons, Preston, Jack, Levin, Jayden, Louie, Finn, Asher and Rhett.

He was the last survivor of his siblings, Gertrude (Lloyd) Stauffer, Walter (Gary) Cross, Clarence "Hap" (Eleanor) Cross, Sam (Jean) Cross, baby brother, Paul Cross, Grace (Daniel Spence) (Norm) Zuke, Harry (Doris) Cross, Darlene "Dolly" (Bus) Vining, and younger brother, Jesse William Cross. He also was preceded in death by his best buddy, Clarence "Bodie" Boroff, and his inlaws, Russell and Elsie Taylor.

He was a devoted Christian and member of Lima First Church Assembly of God. He shared the message of salvation through Jesus Christ with many family members and friends.

He was a proud U.S. Marine who honorably served in the Korean War and was a lifetime member of the VFW #1275, Lima, where he served on the Marine Corp League Color Guard and Lima VFW funeral detail for many years.

He retired after working 39 years from EX-Cell-O/Textron Corp. He loved to tinker in his garage. He also, enjoyed spending the winters in Haines City, Florida and made an open invitation to all. If you ever met him, you knew his lifetime standing joke was, "I've 'Ben Cross' all my life!"

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

The family would like to thank the dedicated nurses and aides of St. Rita's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in Ben's name to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Hospice, 959 W. North Street, Lima, OH 45805, Lima First Church, 1660 Findlay Rd, Lima, OH 45801 or the Lima Marine Corp League, C/O Tom Martin, 330 N. Elizabeth St, Lima, OH 45801. Make checks payable to Marine Corp League 1063.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.