ZANESVILLE — Benjamin Richard Fell II, 65, of Zanesville passed at 7:52 PM Saturday, February 01, 2020 at the Genesis Hospital.

He was born on Wednesday, August 4, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio the son of Robert Fell Sr. and Betty Cary Fell.

Ben's first love in life was his family. He enjoyed traveling, hunting and treasured numerous types of collectibles. Ben also enjoyed attending sporting events and was a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, NASCAR and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his wife, Holly Fell; his mother, Betty Cary Fell; two brothers, Robert "Bob" (Deb) Fell Jr. and David "Tony" (Joyce) Fell; a sister, Harumi (Sawamura) Ishibe; a son Acy Jackson; two granddaughters, Jayci Jackson and Makenzi Jackson and many extended family members including cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ben was preceded in death by his father, Robert Fell Sr. and a brother, James Bernard Fell.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Larry Kudart officiating.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Benjamin's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.