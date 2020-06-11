ST. MARYS — Benjamin H. Frasure, Jr., 93, of Saint Marys, died 12:20 A.M. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his daughter's home in Elida.

He was born August 15, 1926, in Langley, Kentucky, the son of Benjamin and Birdie (Click) Frasure, Sr.

He married Patsy McMullen on July 6, 1942, in Floyd County, Kentucky; she survives in Saint Marys.

He is also survived by his two daughters: Tammy (Kenneth) Smith of Elida; Beni (Tom) Menker of Saint Marys.

He is survived by 7 grandchildren: Benjamin Smith; Amy Edwards; Kendra Smith; Ashley Seewer; Zachary Menker; Cory Menker; Tyler Menker. He is survived by 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicky Martin; by his parents; by his siblings: Anna May Sanford; Bill Frasure; Alice Meyer.

He served in the US Navy Seabees during WWII, and he retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Saint Marys. He had attended the First Baptist Church for many years, and he loved traveling with his wife in their motor home. He was a great trap shooter and liked fishing. He was a member of VFW Post 9289; American Legion Post 323; Eagles Lodge 767 and Mercer F&AM. He was recently honored for his 60 years of dedication to the Masonic Lodge.

Funeral rites will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys. Burial, with military honors will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, Saint Marys.

In accordance with the orders of Governor Mike Dewine and the Ohio Department of Health, please observe social distancing guidelines if attending the calling hours, which will be from 4-7 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to Grand Lake Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to Mr. Frasure's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net