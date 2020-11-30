LIMA — Benjamin Hans Blumenstein crossed his last finish line on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born October 5, 1982 in Phoenix, Arizona to Hans and Betty (Irick) Blumenstein. Besides his parents, Benjamin is survived by his brother, Daniel Blumenstein. Multiple aunts, uncles and cousins also survive in Ohio, Arizona and Switzerland.

Ben was an avid runner and cyclist with an easy smile and positive attitude. He participated in his first running event while in elementary school in Derendingen, Switzerland. Later he enjoyed Cross Country and Track meets before graduating from Bath Local Schools. After his first 5K run he became a devoted long distance runner, completing many marathons, ultra-marathons, trail runs and bicycling events.

There will be a memorial visitation held on Friday, December 4 , 2020 from 6-8 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals til Monday, P.O. Box 3072, Elida, OH 45807. Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com