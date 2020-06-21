Benjamin Rager

POWELL —Benjamin "Ben" E. Rager, 70, was called home to the Lord at 11:56 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital with his family by his side.

Ben was born August 28, 1949 in Lima, OH, to Willard "Bill" and Betty (Williams) Rager. On August 28, 1971 he married Karen (White) Rager.

Ben was a 1967 graduate of Gomer High School. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Ben retired from Kar Products and had previously worked at Van Dyne Crotty Inc. He was a past member of the Gomer United Church of Christ and was a member of the Elks BPOE #54, Lima and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Ben enjoyed sports, working in the yard, fishing and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Karen Rager of Powell; two sons, Jason (Kim) Rager of Dublin and Brian Rager of Powell; his beloved grandson, Max Rager of Dublin; mother, Betty Rager of Gomer; brother, Bruce (Sharon) Rager of FL; sister, Barb Wiech of Elida; sister-in-law, Linda (Ron) Pennington of Irving, TX, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Willard "Bill" Rager; in-laws, Warren and Renee White; and brother-in-law Larry Wiech.

Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Jim Wilder will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Pike Run Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army and the VFW No. 1275.

All friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation at www.vfw.org

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.