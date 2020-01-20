LIMA — Benjamin J. "Ben" Seffernick, 33, of Lima passed away at 2:50 AM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on January 17, 1987 in Lima to Mark (Lisa) Seffernick and Julie (Jackson) Seffernick, who survive in Lima. On August 7, 2008, he married Renae Miller, who survives in Lima.

Ben was a technician at Procter and Gamble for the last 6 years. He loved to play video games and collect comic books. He was an avid fan of Bert Macklin.

Surviving in addition to his wife Renae Seffernick are his children Parker, Leo and Ella all of Lima; his brother Thomas Seffernick of Lima; his sisters Journey and Jozie Seffernick, both of Lima; his maternal grandmother Jessie Arn of Greensboro, NC; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Rex (Jacklyn) Miller of Harrod.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Andrew Jackson; his paternal grandparents Donald (Mary) Seffernick.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial services will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home at 2:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seffernick family.

