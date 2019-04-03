LIMA — Benjamin D. "Ben" Stoll, 29, of Lima, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born on October 22, 1989, in Lima, to David L. "Tiger" & Phyllis A. Poeppelman Stoll, who survive in Wapakoneta. On October 10, 2015 he married Stacy N. Orchard, who survives in Lima. Ben and Stacy were blessed with a special bond and he was devoted to her.

Survivors also include his beloved son, Leo David Stoll, at home; brother, Greg (fiancé Ashley Henry) Stoll, of Versailles; grandmother, Ellen Stoll, of Wapakoneta; mother- and father-in-law, Chris & Jane Orchard, of Wapakoneta; brother-in-law, Nick Orchard, of Columbus; and grandfather, Ted Sprague, of Cridersville.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, David Stoll and Orville & Dorothy Poeppelman.

Ben was a 2008 graduate of Wapakoneta High School, where he was one of the original members of the Impulse Drumline. Following in his grandfather's and father's footsteps, Ben began to pursue a career in fire and emergency medical services. He received his associate's degree in Fire Science from Sinclair Community College, before receiving training at Apollo Career Center, to become an EMT, and at Rhodes State College, to become a paramedic. Ben's first position was running as a paramedic with Lima Allen County Paramedics, while working at Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. He had also been a member of Jefferson Township Fire Department, Dayton, and Perrysburg Volunteer Fire Department. Ben was currently employed with Perry Township Fire Department, where he served as a lieutenant. This past fall, he had also begun a career with G.A. Wintzer and Son.

Ben enjoyed teaching CPR and had worked as an instructor at Apollo Career Center. He was the owner of "FASST" First Aid Safety Services Training, which provides courses in First Aid, CPR and safety topics. He was a State Chief Squire, with the Knights of Columbus, Wapakoneta. Ben was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion. In his free time, he enjoyed vegetable gardening, shooting guns and family genealogy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. Rev. Jarred Kohn will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

Friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Friday, at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his son Leo's Education Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com