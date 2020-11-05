DUNKIRK — Bernadette C. Poling, 91. A Mass of Christian Burial for Bernadette C. Poling will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ada for immediate family. Burial will take place at Dunkirk Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bernadette (Unterbrink) Poling went to her heavenly home on November 3, 2020 at Vancrest of Ada. She was born in Cloverdale, Ohio to the late Bernard "Ben" Unterbrink and Lucy (Heckman) Unterbrink. She was united marriage to Charles D. Poling on December 8, 1947 and he preceded her in death on May 31, 2005.

Surviving are her 7 children; Steve (Debbie) Poling of Ada, Rodney (Lynn) Poling of Medfield, Mass., Dave (Sue) Poling of Edgewood, K.Y., Deb (Ron) Baker of Bellefontaine, Tammie Warren of Kenton, Lis (Doug) Cooper of Marysville, Kurt (Marcia) Poling of Dunkirk, a brother, 25 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by an infant son; Terry Poling, 5 brothers, and 4 sisters.

Bernadette graduated from Van Wert High School. Charles and she lived in Van Wert until 1963 until they moved to the Dunkirk/Dola area. They raised their 7 children on the farm where she enjoyed cooking and sewing for her family. Her favorite activity was being on the dance floor with Chuck. She is now dancing with Chuck once again.

Bernadette tried to live by these words: At The end of life, what really matters is not what we have brought but what we built; not what we got but what we shared; not our competence but our character, and not our success but our significance. Live a life that matters, live a life of love.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lordes Catholic Church in Ada.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or a charity of the donors choice.

