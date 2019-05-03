DELPHOS — Bernard William Bellmann, of Delphos, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at The Meadows of Delphos.

He was born on April 23, 1927, in Cloverdale to William and Elizabeth "Kornerding" Bellmann. On October 13, 1957, he was united in marriage to Leona Ricker. She survives in Delphos.

Bernard is survived by two sons, Bernard (Ann) Bellmann of Elida, and William (Brenda) Bellmann of Delphos; three daughters, Shirley (Craig) Reinemeyer of TN, Alice "Allie" (Larry) Hickey of TN, and Karen (Mark) Etzkorn of Delphos; three sisters, Mary Ordeway of Continental, Elizabeth (Carl) Corbitt of Findlay, and Juanita (Duane) Tonkel of MI; and twelve grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William and John Bellmann; three sisters, Matilda Clemputt, Clara Dockett, and an infant sister; and a son-in-law, Steve Kachelries.

Bernard was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, The VFW Post 3035, and The American Legion #268. He had served in the United States Army as a QuarterMaster and ran the bakery. Upon returning home he was an owner of Bellmann Brothers Construction which later became Bellmann and Sons Construction. Working in construction led to his love of woodworking, crafts and craft shows He loved going to the VFW with his buddies and was a known storyteller in the family. He was also a fisherman and hunter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Full Military Rites will be performed by the Delphos Veterans' Council. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 6, with a Parish Wake at 7:30. Memorial contributions may be made to the local veterans' groups, VFW Post 3035 or American Legion #268

