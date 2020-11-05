OTTOVILLE – Bernard H. Calvelage, 95, died 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 18, 1925 in Fort Jennings to late the late Henry and Verona (Klausing) Calvelage. On October 17, 1945 he married Edith M. Remlinger, she preceded him in death July 30, 2017.

Bernard is survived by his children: Cheryl (Barry ) Kitson of Westerville, Dale (Marilyn) Calvelage, Denny (Karen) Calvelage, both of Ottoville, Nancy Calvelage of Huber Heights, Alan (Denise) Calvelage of Ottoville, and Teresa (Terry) VanGrootheest of Delphos; seventeen grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren with one on-the-way; and one great-great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by two brothers: Richard and Daniel Calvelage; three sisters: Martha Feathers, Esther Zimmerman, and Florence Weeden; and a half-brother: Basil Young.

Bernard was a retired farmer, and had worked at Central Soya of Delphos for 17 years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville. He was also a life member of the Fort Jennings American Legion. Bernard was the last living WWII Veteran at the Fort Jennings American Legion. He was a life member of the Republican Party, the NRA, and also a member of the NFO. He was on the Fort Jennings State Bank Board of Directors. Bernard was a very political person who believed in the Ten Commandments and the U.S. Constitution the way it was written. He loved to go boating on the Auglaize River.

Funeral mass will be 11:00a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with Father Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville with a military service by the Fort Jennings American Legion and the Ottoville VFW. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines a visitation will be held Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Hospice.

