Bernard Koenig
1928 - 2020
WAPAKONETA — Bernard A Koenig, 92, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, passed away at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's.

He was born on November 11, 1928 in Auglaize County, OH to William & Katherine (Frankenberg) Koenig Sr. who preceded him in death. On December 27, 1952 he married Patricia Stahl, and she passed away on January 25, 1992.

Survivors include 6 children Steven J. (Sandra) Koenig, Kathleen R. (Jeffrey) Morris, Debra A. (Mark) Ott, Nancy J. (Larry) Hirt all of Wapakoneta, Thomas K. (Tamara) Koenig of Spencerville, Rebecca L. Koenig of Wapakoneta; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother Paul (Kathleen) Koenig; 2 sisters Sr. Dorothy Koenig C.PP.S. and Viola Koenig.

He was preceded in death by his siblings William (Lucille) Koenig, Julian Koenig, Adrian (Marie) Koenig, Omer "Toby" (Delores) Koenig, Sister Gemma Koenig, C.PP.S, Virgil (Sharon) Koenig and 2 infants Cyril Koenig and Angela Koenig.

Bernard was a lifetime farmer. He was employed as a welder at UniSteel Body Company and meat cutter at Walter & Sons Meats. He also did maintenance for St. Joseph Church and worked at Producer's Livestock. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Holy Name Society, Knights Of Columbus and Brands Lake Fishing Club. Dad enjoyed his polka dances with Pat and friends. He was always there for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's special ceremonies, events and games. He also enjoyed many winters in Arizona.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Kindred Healthcare.

The Koenig family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com or cards may be mailed to the family.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Calling hours
09:30 AM
Schlosser Funeral Home
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
NOV
25
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
November 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your families. Melinda (Singleton) Otto
Melinda Otto
Friend
