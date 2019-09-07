Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Sneary. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LIMA — Bernard "Bernie" L. Sneary, age 89, passed away April 5, 2018, at 6:25 pm, at Vancrest of Delphos. Bernie was born December 16, 1928 in Allen County, OH, to Lyle and Mabel (Staley) Sneary who preceded him in death. On June 30, 1949 he married Virginia (Latham) Sneary who preceded him in death on December 2, 2016. Bernie was a 1946 graduate of Shawnee High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserve serving from 1950 until 1952. Bernie had spent his life working as a brick mason with local brick layers and also the International Brick Layers Union. He was a member of the LaFayette Missionary Baptist Church.Bernie will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his family was the most important thing to him. Bernie is survived by his 2 sons: Mike (Teresa) Sneary of Three Rivers, MI and Greg A. (Sarah) Sneary of Elida, OH, 3 grandchildren: Ashley (Ryan) Hanberry, David (Ashley) Sneary and Kimberly (Kody) LaPoint, a great-grandson, Max LaPoint and a great-granddaughter, Saerenna Bell Hanberry, a brother, Russell (Diane) Sneary of CA and a sister, Imogene Bowers of Lima, OH. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie S. Sneary, 2 brothers: Gaylord Sneary and Raymond Sneary and 3 sisters: Ethel Neu, Doris James and Mildred Braughman. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff atVancrest and the staff of Putnam Co. Hospice for the wonderful care that was given to Bernie at this difficult time. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

