Bernard Strohm Jr.
WAPAKONETA — Bernard E. Strohm, Jr., 91, of rural Wapakoneta, died 11:24 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born April 17, 1929, in Wapakoneta, the son of Bernard W. & Clara (Roth) Strohm.

Survivors include: a brother, Herman (Terry) Strohm, Baton Rouge, LA; friend, Debra Dicke, Wapakoneta; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, William Frederick "Bill" (Eileen) Strohm, Emily Weber, and Mary (Bernie) Halker.

A lifelong farmer, Bernard was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. He was an U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a 1948 graduate of Blume High School. His hobbies included farming and gardening.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta, with the Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post No. 8445. The family will receive family and friends from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
