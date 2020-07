ST. MARYS — Bernice S. Axe, 90, died July 13, 2020, at her son's residence.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys. The Rev. Alexander Witt will officiate. Burial will be in Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery, St. Marys.

Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.