LIMA — Bernice I. Howard, 91, of Lima, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2019, at 4:20 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born February 14, 1928, in Lima to Elvie L. Sakemiller, she preceded her in death. She was united in Holy Matrimony to John L. Howard on February 19, 1948; he preceded her in death on April 26, 1987.

She is survived by two sons, Jan D. Howard of Lima and Stephen P. Howard of Columbus, OH; three daughters, Melanie F. (Kevin) Howard Crawford of Lima, Susan P. (Tom) Kanode of London, OH, and Camilla E. (John) Irons of Lima; sister, Piccola Houck of Sidney, OH; seven grandchildren, Isaiah Howard "Her Rock", Heidi (Joe) Slover, Skylar (Melissa) Irons, Arienne (Darrell) Chamblin, Deidre (Frank) Anderson, Vanessa Howard, and Tana (Jamie) Howard; a special great-grandson, Josh Miller; 28 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Tracy L. Howard.

Bernice was a graduate of Central High School in Lima, Ohio and was a home maker. She enjoyed cooking, coloring, crosswords, music, and most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. at 2:00 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Pastor Fred Rowe will officiate. Burial will follow in Hartford Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to .

