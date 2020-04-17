BLUFFTON — Bernita L. Miller, 89, passed away April 17, 2020 at Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton. Bernita was born November 4, 1930 in Cridersville to the late Bernard and Alvina (Zweibel) Winget. On November 4, 1951 she married Marvin "Bud" Miller who preceded her in death on February 27, 2013.

Bernita was a 1948 graduate of Mt. Cory High School. She was a farm wife and sold real estate for Bluffton Realty for 25 years. Bernita was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bluffton, Allen County Farm Bureau and the Friendly Neighbor Club. She enjoyed gardening, horses, and travel. Bernita held a Bible study at Richland Manor for many years.

Survivors include two sons, Paul (Robin) Miller of Bluffton, Steven (Ann) Miller of Lima; four grandchildren, Bryant (Kimberly) Miller of Cairo, KeriAnn (Kyle) Wiechart of Lima, Jenna (Patrick) Bailey of Hutto, Texas, David (Melissa) Miller of Daniel Island, South Carolina; and ten great-grandchildren, Max, Mikah, Malachi and Maylee Miller, Kallie and Elianna Wiechart, Samuel and Grace Bailey, Cooper, Johnny and Trad Miller.

Bernita was preceded in death by three sisters, Delores Thompson, VonDale Fry and Phyllis Downey.

Private graveside services will be held at Thompson Cemetery, Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Cincinnati, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

