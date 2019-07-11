GREENWOOD, S.C. — Bert Alvin Blair passed away in Greenwood, SC on July 9, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1927 in Mason, OH. He was the son of Ethol and Pearl Gaskins Blair. He earned his Bachelor's degree in music education at the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati majoring in piano and minoring in viola. He received his Masters degree from Miami Univ of OH. He married Dorothy Jean Denman on June 23, 1951 in Cincinnati, OH.

He began his teaching career in Middletown and Hamilton, OH and then moved to Lima, OH school where he was the Coordinator of Strings and Orchestras for 19 yrs. During his time in Lima, he played viola and was asst conductor of the Lima Symphony. He formed the Lima Youth Orchestra and served as it's conductor for many years. After moving to FL they became involved with the Northwest Florida Symphony, Pensacola Symphony and Choctahatchee Symphony. They retired to Hendersonville, NC where they ended their playing careers but continued to work with the Hendersonville Symphony as music librarians.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Jean Denman and their six children: son Tom Blair (Charlene) of Corbin, KY, daughters Karen DeLong (Craig) of Reading, PA, Marty Blair (James Heffel) of McCormick, SC, Nancy Lawrence of Colorado Springs, CO, Amy Blair of Ostrander, OH and Melissa Rucker (Jared) of Apple Valley, CA. He was "grandpa" to 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Burial will be in Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH.

Bert was born with a rare bleeding disorder called Hemophilia B. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Hemophilia Foundation at www.hemophilia.org or mail to Attn: Dev Depart, 7 Penn Plaza, Ste 1204, NY, NY 10001. Please indicate Hemophilia B research. His other great love was the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. https://ccm.weshareonline.org or mail to College-Conservatory of Music, Univ of Cincinnati, Attn: Dev Dept, PO Box 210003, Cincinnati, OH 45221-0003. Please indicate for Music Educ.

