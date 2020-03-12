DELPHOS — Bert Haunhorst, 90, of Delphos, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Vancrest Healthcare Center of Delphos.

She was born July 30, 1929, at home in Middle Point to Walter and Mable (Sterling) Knittle. She was united in marriage to Robert Haunhorst on August 27, 1949; he preceded her in death on December 6, 2013.

She is survived by a daughter, Tonya (Mike) Bohyer of Elida; a son, Jay (Sharon) Haunhorst of Carthage, NC; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Louise Haunhorst.

She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Haunhorst; three sisters, and one brother.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a homemaker, and a 1948 graduate of Lincolnview High School. Her family always came first; she truly enjoyed spending as much time with them as she could. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards with friends, and she loved to bake especially cookies. Bert also loved animals and enjoyed feeding the local wildlife.

Funeral mass will be on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, where a parish wake will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to or Equestrian Therapy.

