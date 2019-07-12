WAPAKONETA — Bert E. Sidey, 75, of Wapakoneta passed away at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System, Lima.

He was born on November 18, 1943 in Auglaize County to Charles E. Sidey & Flossie Schaub who preceded him in death. On February 23, 1968 he married Jeanie L. Moore and she survives.

Survivors include a son; Chad (Connie) Sidey of Wapakoneta; 3 grandchildren Logan, Mason, Hunter Sidey; a sister Ruth (John) Sweigart and a brother Ray (Carolynn) Sidey.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers Bill, Jim, Thomas Sidey and 2 sisters Ricki Howell and Hattie Reynolds.

Bert served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1962-1965. He had worked at Teledyne Ohio Steel, Emerson Climate Technologies, McKinley Burns Well Drilling and also served as a Union Township Trustee and Zoning Inspector. He loved all types of racing and was a member of Grand Lake Tractor Pullers, Buckeye Farm Antique Tractor Pullers and Amvets. He also enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and was a huge supporter of the Uniopolis Browns.

Bert's wishes were to not have any public visitation or services.

The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Uniopolis Browns, P.O. Box 63, Uniopolis, OH 45888.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com