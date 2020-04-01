LIMA — Mrs. Bertha NeSmith Howell, age 99, passed from this life on March 28, 2020 at approximately 3:35 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on August 6, 1920 in Thomasville, Ga. To the union of Billie and Susie NeSmith. Both parents preceded her in death.

In 1940, she was united in Holy Matrimony to Mr. Paul C. Howell Sr., he also preceded her in death.

Mother Howell retired from Professional Cooking in several restaurants throughout Lima. She was the oldest Mother of the Church at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. She loved to fish, play bingo and she loved playing the church piano and doing interior decorating. She attended Lima Technical College.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 4 children, 2 sons; Clarence Howell, Jr. (Valerie) and Paul W. Howell of Lima, Ohio. 2 daughters; Lounetta Moss of Lima, Ohio and Gwendolyn Brown (Curtis) of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. 10 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and 14 Great-Great Grandchildren. A sister; Fannie Odell of Jacksonville, Fla. A host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren; Robert P. White and Anthony Howell.

Services will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Clarence McGriff, officiating.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

