LIMA — Mrs. Bertha Ann "Bo" Johnson, age 77, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at approximately 2:18 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born in Lima, Ohio on August 12, 1942 to the union of Clyde H. and Eileen (Cannon) Jennings; both parents preceded her in death. She was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Ben F. Johnson, he survives in Lima. Mrs. Johnson was a Homemaker. She was a member of Greater Christ Temple where she served on the Kitchen Committee, she also loved singing. Besides her loving husband Ben, she leaves to cherish her precious memory a son; Robert Simpson of Lima. 2 daughters; Bonnie Smith (Anthony) and Connie Washington (Steven) both of Lima. 4 step sons; Herman Dixon (Stephanie) of Cincinnati, OH. Reginald Johnson (Dana), Jeffrey Johnson (Mellissa) and Darrell Johnson all of Lima. A stepdaughter; Joanne Howard of San Antoni, TX. 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. 4 sisters; Opal Harmon (Joe), Ruby White (Paul) Meredith Ricks and Roberta McDonald (Michael) all of Lima. A special Aunt; Lorene Tyson. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by 2 step-children; Bennie F. Johnson and Ronald Johnson. A sister; Janice Kenner. Services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home with Bishop Michael Cooper, Sr., officiating. Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC. In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the JOHNSON Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.