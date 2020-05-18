Bertha Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LIMA — Mrs. Bertha Ann "Bo" Johnson, age 77, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at approximately 2:18 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born in Lima, Ohio on August 12, 1942 to the union of Clyde H. and Eileen (Cannon) Jennings; both parents preceded her in death. She was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Ben F. Johnson, he survives in Lima. Mrs. Johnson was a Homemaker. She was a member of Greater Christ Temple where she served on the Kitchen Committee, she also loved singing. Besides her loving husband Ben, she leaves to cherish her precious memory a son; Robert Simpson of Lima. 2 daughters; Bonnie Smith (Anthony) and Connie Washington (Steven) both of Lima. 4 step sons; Herman Dixon (Stephanie) of Cincinnati, OH. Reginald Johnson (Dana), Jeffrey Johnson (Mellissa) and Darrell Johnson all of Lima. A stepdaughter; Joanne Howard of San Antoni, TX. 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. 4 sisters; Opal Harmon (Joe), Ruby White (Paul) Meredith Ricks and Roberta McDonald (Michael) all of Lima. A special Aunt; Lorene Tyson. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by 2 step-children; Bennie F. Johnson and Ronald Johnson. A sister; Janice Kenner. Services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home with Bishop Michael Cooper, Sr., officiating. Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC. In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the JOHNSON Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Service
12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved