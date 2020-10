ST. MARYS — Bertha May Axe, 83, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Otterbein, St. Marys.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys. Burial to follow in the Gethsemane Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, at the Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys.