LIMA — Mrs. Bertha Mae Perry, age 94, passed from this life on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at approximately 4:02 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on May 4, 1925 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Rev. Elmer and Bertha Clay (Jackson) Woodley; both parents preceded her in death.

On April 19, 1958 she was united in holy to Mr. Archie William Perry, he preceded her in death on October 2, 2001.

Mrs. Perry was a graduate of Central State University, she retired as a teacher in the Lima City School System. She was a faithful member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Missionary Board. She was a member of the Sigma Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Hy Ho Club, Allen County Retired Teacher's Association and the American Association of University Women.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 daughters; Elaine Perry of Lima and Lori A. Perry of Fairfield Township, Ohio. A host of other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by a sister; Lucille Woodley

Home going services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Nathan Madison, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will be performing the Ivy Beyond The Wall Ceremony at 7:00 p.m.

Interment - Woodlawn Cemetery -

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

