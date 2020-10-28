LIMA —Berton Lewis (Bert) McCourt Jr., with his damaged heart, collapsed at home and left his tired body. He joined his parents and grandson in Heaven on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 9:21 AM. Born to B. Lewis and Delores McCourt on March 17, 1949 just outside of Cleveland Ohio, he felt that every St. Paddy's Day was HIS day, his birthday party!

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Sprague-McCourt, his children, Lisa (Jeff) Hollar; Kelli (Wade) Anderson; Berton L. McCourt III, Chariti (Shane) Cowan. His grandchildren/great-grandchildren: Josh Harner, Benjamin Anderson, Rebecca (Josh) Clark, (Olivia, Nathan, and Winston), Sarah Sprague, Jacob Cowan, Rylie Roser, Luke Cowan, and Caleb Hollar. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Wade Anderson Jr. He is also survived by his brother; Gary (Maria) McCourt, and sisters: Deb (Matt) McGraw, and Cindy McCourt. Mother-n-law Leola Kearney(Father in law Oliver Sprague is deceased) and his Sprague in-laws; Michael (Barb) Sprague, Dennis(Carolyn) Sprague, Larry (Evelyn) Sprague, Barry (Michelle) Sprague, Margaret (Tom) Madden, and Tim (Lyn) Sprague, along with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His cats gave him unconditional love and enriched his life, Harley, White Kitty, Puppy, his blind kitty Lil Girl, Willie and Rocky.

Bert graduated from Bath High School, Class of 1967. He was the Owner of Allen County Awards since 1981. Proud to be a Vietnam Era Veteran of the US Marine Corps, he spent many years operating Semper Fi Awards in Jacksonville NC. His love of awards was driven by the sports he loved to play and recognizing the high points of someone's life. He took pride in his work, whether the award went to a Pentagon Marine Corps Officer, or a simple "Thank You," plaque to a local hero in someone's eyes. He participated in Men's Softball, Golf outings, Steel Tip Darts, and later, Electronic Darts. Once he found his home away from home in Swansboro, NC, he would set up sports competitions between his friends in Lima, and North Carolina. He was a huge fan of OSU Football, and even a bigger fan of his beloved Cleveland Browns (You're welcome Mayfield, for that extra help we know happened in Sunday's Cincy game. Maybe this will be the year!) He loved to hunt and fish, taking yearly family fishing trips to Osprey Cottages, Rice Lake, Ontario, and to Lake Okeechobee in Florida, Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, and Lake Erie. Hunting trips in upper Canada, the fishing and hunting stories are legendary. His car show days created a one of a kind 1968 Camaro featured on the cover of a national magazine. He enjoyed immensely when each summer, he was able to catch up with his car show buddies at the local shows. He was a Jeff Gordon fan, and attended many NASCAR Races. Family and friends were always included in on his adventures. He was a self-taught home remodeler, and it wasn't his place until he could install wood wainscotting panels somewhere. In his 60s, he found his new love, Harley Davidson Motorcycles, and until his vision faded, he loved weekend bike trips from NC to Daytona, and Myrtle Beach Bike Weeks and back. His favorite gift was a new Harley T-Shirt, with a pocket. With his love of travel came his love of eating out. His day wasn't going to be a good day unless it started at booth 41 at Bob's. In recent years, without being able to travel, trying out restaurants in the area suggested by his dialysis nurses was a favorite activity. Special Heartfelt thanks go out to Dayton VA Hospital, and the Local Lima Clinic, he was always treated with the utmost respect and received excellent service.

Bert's Memorial Celebration will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3000 Harding Hwy, at the outdoor committal chapel at 1:30 PM family present, and 2PM service start time. Military Honors for this Marine will be provided by the US Marine Corps Honor Guard, the VFW/American Legion Lima Honor Guard, and the Patriot Guard Riders. Please join us in honoring this Veteran. Casual attire is requested, Harley shirts or Sports Jerseys and jeans, Social Distancing and mask-wearing will be observed. For those that will join virtually, that's wonderful! The family is going to establish a legacy youth activity fund in Bert's name, and any Memorial Contributions may be made to start that fund. Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney Ohio is honored to be taking care of the McCourt Family. Please go to www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com to express condolences, and have any floral arrangements delivered to cemetery on date of service between 12:30 -1:30. No earlier please, as there is another service in the morning.

Although the last few years included more of his "growling bear," personality, Bert forged a 71-year trail of laughter, generosity, compassion, and wisdom. He was a fiercely loyal friend and looked after many of his friends as if they were his own family. He was the perfect husband for Mary, third time was indeed a charm. He tried to be the best father he could be with his greatest joy being his grandchildren. He loved them fiercely and loved being a part of their lives. It's time, time for one last, "Pack Em Up!" Love you! Vote Trump 2020!