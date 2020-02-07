Delphos — Bessie L. Vogt, 92, of Delphos, passed away peacefully at 2:20 AM Friday, February 7, 2020, in her home with her family at her side.

She was born July 1, 1927 in Spencer Twp., Allen County, a daughter of the late Theodore and Hannah Miller Reynolds. She was formerly married to Larry V. Vogt, who is deceased.

Surviving are her son James L. (Sue) Vogt of Spencerville, three grandchildren, Austin Vogt, Heather Vogt and Eric Vogt and her Special niece and friend Gloria Reynolds, all of Spencerville, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Carol Ann Vogt in 2010 and her siblings; Orville Jack (Mabel) Reynolds, Opal P. Reynolds, Russell Wilson (Ruth) Reynolds, Thomas Victor Reynolds, Roger Merle (Jane) Reynolds, Betty Jean (Vincent) Sever and Richard Lee (Phyllis) Reynolds.

Bessie was a 1945 graduate of Spencerville High School and worked into the 1990"s at West Ohio Gas Company as a customer information clerk. She loved her job and helping to solve customer problems. She had also worked in accounting for area businesses.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and their sporting events. She loved to bowl and was very good at it, having 600 series and high averages in Spencerville, Delphos and Lima. She followed the Cincinnati Reds and loved to watch sports on TV. She enjoyed taking photos, old movies, crochetting and knitting Afgans and dish scratchers to be given away locally.

In April 1983 she received Special Recognition from the local Red Cross, earning her 5 gallon pin for donations of her very rare AB Negative blood type. She continued her good deed into the future.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Monday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with Pastor Robert King officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery, North of Spencerville.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 6 PM Sunday and after 9:30 AM Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencerville Branch of the Lima Library.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]