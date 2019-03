WAYNESFIELD — Beth Gowan Hindenlang Fark, 56, died March 9, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at noon Wednesday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.