WACO, Texas — On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Bethany Loraine Northrup passed on peacefully to her heavenly home. Bethany was born to her loving parents, Margaret and David Northrup in Waco, Texas on February 23, 1967. Her siblings include David Northrup II of Birmingham, AL; Aaron Northrup of Chicago, IL; Ammie Northrup Bradley of Woodstock, GA; and Emily Northrup Cook of Tyler, TX.

Bethany was a member of the Church of Christ. She graduated from Jefferson Moore High School, Class of 1985, in Waco and later married and moved to Tuscaloosa, Alabama where she worked at JVC. She then moved to Lima, Ohio where she worked at Power Line Supply. Bethany was a music lover and played both the flute and piccolo. She also had a love for animals, especially cats.

Bethany was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Beulah Staley of Waco, and Horace and Maxine Northrup of Abilene, Texas. Also preceding her in death are her mother, Margaret Staley Northrup and sister-in-law, Melissa Northrup (and child). Bethany is survived by her father, David R. Northrup and her stepmother Kay Northrup of San Antonio, TX, as well as her four siblings along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who all live across the United States.

Bethany was a sweet, loyal, ever-loving, strong Christian lady who was loved and adored by her entire family. May God bless her on her final journey home. Private memorial graveside services will be held later this month at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Waco, Texas.