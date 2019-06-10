LIMA — Betsy B. (Evans) Miller Welch, age 77 of Lima, died peacefully at 8:22 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family members. She was born December 27, 1941 in Lima to the late Thomas and Mary Baxter Evans.

Betsy was a 1959 graduate of Lima Senior High School and retired from Ford Motor Company. Her hobbies included reading, studying family genealogy and she was very well versed in native American history and culture. She loved the South Western States, some of which she had traveled to several times. She enjoyed music, in particular, Motown and the love of this music she lovingly passed down to her children. What she treasured most, was her family and her extended family which she cherished dearly.

Her children - Norm (Carm) Miller of Lima; Jodi Mart of Lima; Todd Miller of Lima; Patrick Miller of Lima; Tony (Amber) Welch of Colorado; Tim Miller, deceased; grandchildren - Cody (fiancee' Heather Mayer) Miller; Daniel Mart; Alexandria Miller; Evan Miller; Madison Miller; Jory Welch; Cheyenne Welch; Savanna Welch; Cree Welch; Scarlett Welch; a great grandson - Saylor Miller; sisters - Susan, deceased (George) Mah of NM; Jean (Jim) Derbyshire of Columbus Grove, OH; Joan DeWitt of GA; Nancy (Rick) Ruble of North Carolina; a brother - Tom (Kathy) Evans of Lima and many beloved nieces and nephews.

No visitation or viewing will be held per Betsy's request. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.