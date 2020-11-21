1/1
Betty Baumgartner
PANDORA — Betty J. Baumgartner, 88, passed away peacefully November 21, 2020 at the Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora, Ohio where she resided with her husband, Bernie. She was born on October 19, 1932 in Lima, Ohio to the late Howard and Alice (Oard) Busick. On February 14, 1949 she married Bernard W. Baumgartner and he survives.

Betty and Bernie resided in Pandora since 1957 and attended the Pandora Missionary Church. Betty worked at Sylvania in Ottawa, Ohio and retired from Whirlpool in Findlay, Ohio. In 1995, after retirement, Betty and Bernie became snowbirds, living in Florida during the Ohio winters. She was an avid shuffle boarder, loved to ride bikes and camp.

Betty leaves behind her son, Bob (Debra) Baumgartner; a brother, Jerry (Barb) Busick; a grandson, Ryan whom they raised from birth; five other grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren and a sister Ruth Lykins.

Betty was preceded in death by her father and mother, Howard and Alice (Oard) Busick; her step-mother, Velma (Nollan) Busick; a daughter, Sandra Baumgartner and a brother, Howard (Marian) Busick Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Pandora. Pastor Mickey Baumgartner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services - Bluffton is honored to be providing services to Betty's family.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
