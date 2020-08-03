Betty Bennett

LIMA — Betty "Jane" Bennett, age 92, was called into the presence of the Lord at 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at The Springs of Lima.

Jane was born May 26, 1928 in Melcroft, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas and Pearl (Kelley) Lowe. On June 19, 1948 she married the love of her life Waldo Bennett, who preceded her in death on February 14, 2015. They were married 66 wonderful years. She was a member of LaFayette Congregational Church, where she made many lasting relationships. She loved playing cards, putting together puzzles, and sharing a good cup of coffee with friends. She was a kind and dedicated homemaker. Ultimately she loved her family above all else. She was an exceptional woman and will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Jane and Waldo were blessed with 5 children, Randy (Barb) Bennett of Boulder City, NV, Scott (Patricia) Bennett of Strawberry Plains, TN, Tom Bennett of Lima, Cindy (Jerry) Maus of Harrod, and Ann G. (Francisco) Becerra of Fulshear, TX; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, as well as 1 great great-grandchild. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Carol Pfeffer of Geneva, NY.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Pearl Lowe; her beloved husband, Waldo Bennett; a granddaughter, Haley Bennett; as well as brothers George Lowe and Clarence Lowe.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at LaFayette Congregational Christian Church. Pastor Charles Moeller will officiate the service. Burial will be in LaFayette Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6:00 - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL as well as one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to LaFayette Congregational Christian Church, 201 West Main St., LaFayette, OH 45854.

