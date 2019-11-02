LIMA — Betty L. "Betsy" Boroff, 69, of Lima passed away at 3:00 AM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

She was born on April 1, 1950 in Lima, to Jerome and Sophia (George) Griffo, who both preceded her in death. On May 15, 1971, she married Donald T. Boroff, Jr., who preceded her in death on May 21, 2016.

Betty had worked as a Deputy Bailiff for Lima Municipal Court for 32 years and retired in 2018. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

She was a fun loving person who always put others first. She was a hard worker who enjoyed being social and was always out and about. Betty loved cooking, baking, canning, gardening and feeding the birds, but most of all loved her family.

Surviving are her son Donald (Heather Washam) Boroff III of Shawnee; her daughters Stephanie (Jason) Gibson of Lima and Leslie (Andy) Feltz of Grove City; her grandchildren Chace and Sawyer Gibson, Amelia, Sofia and Olivia Feltz and Relyk Boroff; her step-grandson Christopher Morman; her siblings Mary Ann (Clayton) Bacon of Shawnee, Jerry Griffo of Wapakoneta, Jim (Sandy) Griffo of Shawnee and Karen Follrod of Elida.

She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Debbie Griffo.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, with Father Mike Sergi officiating.

Interment will immediately follow the service in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

