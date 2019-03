LIMA — Betty Marie Mumper-Bresler, 77, died at 4:30 a.m. March 6, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Services will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.