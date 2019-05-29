DELPHOS — Betty Jean Cochensparger, 92, of Delphos, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at The Meadows of Delphos.

She was born October 20, 1926, in Chicago, IL to Wendell and Irene (Williams) Holmes. She was united in marriage to Jack Cochensparger on August 17, 1945; he preceded her in death on August 11, 2004.

Betty is survived by a son, Jeffrey (Crystal) Cochensparger of Delphos; a daughter, Mary Jo (Richard) Behrns of Delphos; granddaughter, Emily (Brad) White; and two great-grandchildren, Caden and Alaina White.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarah Liggett.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was a graduate of Delphos Jefferson. She was a home maker and also had worked at the Buckeye Pipe Line in Lima and West Ohio Gas in Delphos. She was a member of The Eastern Star Chapter 26, earning a 50 year pin. She was also very active in the Trinity United Methodist Altar Guild, the Delphos Public Library, and volunteered at the Delphos Thrift Shop. Betty was a wonderful cook; she had a zest for life, was very ornery and always had a joke to tell. She loved cheering people up and making them laugh but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with viewing one hour prior to the service at Trinity United Methodist Church. Reverend Rich Rakay will officiate. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. There will be a Eastern Star service to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Altar Guild or The Delphos Public Library.

